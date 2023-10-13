After being limited in practice the last two days, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison practiced in full on Friday and is expected to suit up on Sunday against the New York Jets, according to Alec Lewis.

Addison has made his mark rather quickly with the Vikings as the first-round rookie has 19 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns in five NFL games. He's averaging over 13 yards per reception and is seventh among rookies in receiving yards.

Addison is expected to be featured more in the Vikings offense in the absence of superstar Justin Jefferson. Though head coach Kevin O'Connell said Minnesota has to gameplan much differently with Jefferson out, the Vikings should still throw the ball plenty.

The Vikings are one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL as quarterback Kirk Cousins is second in the league in completions and passing attempts. Despite not having Jefferson, they still have viable weapons in Addison and KJ Osborn, as well as tight end TJ Hockenson.

The Vikings are out to a brutal 1-4 start and already face a must-win game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. A win pulls Minnesota out of the NFC North basement, a division they won handily a year ago.

Having Jordan Addison on the field is huge for the Vikings as they look to grab their first division win of the season. This is a chance for Addison to display some of the skills that made Minnesota like him and force the team to give him the ball more even when Jefferson returns.