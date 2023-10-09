On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings dropped to 1-4 on the 2023 season with a 27-20 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Chiefs ultimately were able to squeak out the victory, the Vikings saw continued progress from rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, who pulled in six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke on Addison's performance and what it means for the Vikings going forward.

“Jordan's the real deal,” said Cousins, per the Vikings. “We hit on that draft pick. He's a great player. He's the real deal. Great hands, runs great routes. I've played with some really good skill groups in my career, been fortunate enough to do that. When I look at our group right now, it's as good as I've ever been with.”

The Vikings selected Jordan Addison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he spent his college career at Pittsburgh. Addison was drafted to give Kirk Cousins another weapon in his arsenal, which already features arguably the NFL's best receiver in Justin Jefferson.

Although Addison has been very solid so far in his rookie year, it hasn't translated to on-field success yet for Minnesota. The Vikings currently sit at 1-4, occurring on the heels of last year's playoff disappointment against the New York Giants.

With their season already behind the eight ball, the Vikings will have to start stacking wins in a hurry in order to salvage the 2023 campaign. They will next have a chance to do that against the Chicago Bears on October 15.