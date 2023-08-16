Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison is in concussion protocol and will not play in the team's second preseason game on Saturday. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Addison could return to practice as early as Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Addison caught one pass for 22 yards in his NFL preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday and made an incredible catch on the sideline that would have counted had the Vikings challenged the ruling of an incomplete pass. It's unknown whether he'll suit up for Minnesota's final preseason game on Aug. 26.

Addison is expected to be a major contributor to the Vikings' offense this season, playing second fiddle to All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He's earned rave reviews during training camp and is building significant hype around him.

The Vikings had the sixth-best passing offense in the NFL last season with Jefferson leading the league in receptions and receiving yards. With the departure of Adam Thielen, Minnesota's longtime No. 2 receiver, Addison should have no problem slotting right into the fold.

All of the attention from opposing secondary’s will undoubtedly be on Jefferson, which could unlock some big play potential for the speedy Addison. The Vikings will still target Jefferson as much as they can, even if they have to force it, but Addison gives them a safety valve that is more than capable of making a play.

The Vikings likely want to get Jordan Addison some more in-game reps before the regular season, but they won’t force him back onto the field at the risk of losing him long-term. He may not see game action until Week 1 of the regular season.