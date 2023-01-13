The Minnesota Vikings have a star in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the NFL knows it. But the third-year pass catcher is now looking to receive one of the NFL’s highest honors.

Over his first two seasons, Jefferson has earned two straight second-team All-Pro nods. But now, with his best season underway, he has his sights set on the first team.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Justin Jefferson spoke about potentially earning first-team honors.

“It would mean a lot just to be recognized as one of the top in the league. The first two years I got second team, so it’ll definitely mean something to me to get first this time,’’ stated Jefferson via Chris Tomasson of the St.Paul Pioneer Press.

Throughout the 2022 regular season, Justin Jefferson put together one of the more impressive campaigns in recent history. Jefferson was targeted 184 times, recording 128 receptions, 1,809 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. He finished the season leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards. He also led the league in yards per game with 106.4.

Over his first three seasons, Justin Jefferson has now strung together at least 1,400 passing yards in each campaign.

At the moment, Jefferson appears to be one of the most dominant players in the NFL. A first-team All-Pro finish could be just one of several accolades that he takes home this season. He has also put together an MVP-caliber campaign and could be a lock to take home offensive player of the year. The young wide receiver is on pace to be one of the best NFL’s in the league’s history.