The Minnesota Vikings could be without Justin Jefferson for some time after he hurt his hamstring in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said they will not put their star wide receiver at risk when he returns.

“He's down today,” Kevin O'Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He's obviously one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met. He was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. We're going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100%.”

Justin Jefferson hurt his hamstring early in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It would have been interesting to see if the Vikings could have pulled the upset with Jefferson healthy for Kirk Cousins to throw to down the stretch in the game.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

O'Connell was firm in saying that the Vikings would do what is best for Jeferson's recovery.

RECOMMENDED
Cardinals, Tony Jones Jr., James Conner, NFL injury

Cardinals’ latest roster move doesn’t bode well for James Conner’s Week 6 injury status

Tim Crean ·

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Injury, Travis Kelce Chiefs, Travis Kelce injury

Travis Kelce’s latest injury update will worry Chiefs fans for Thursday Night Football

Zachary Weinberger ·

Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr, Devon Achane, NFL injury

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr’s agent drops major update amid De’Von Achane injury

Tim Crean ·

“We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big-picture positive for him,” O'Connell said, via Seifert.

Kirk Cousins could be without Jefferson next week. The Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in a matchup of 1-4 teams. Both the Vikings and the Bears are trying to keep any slim hopes of a playoff trip alive, so the matchup is vital.