The Minnesota Vikings could be without Justin Jefferson for some time after he hurt his hamstring in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said they will not put their star wide receiver at risk when he returns.

“He's down today,” Kevin O'Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He's obviously one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met. He was trying to go back in the game as it was yesterday. We're going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself a little bit in a way where we've got to take care of him and get him back to 100%.”

Justin Jefferson hurt his hamstring early in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It would have been interesting to see if the Vikings could have pulled the upset with Jefferson healthy for Kirk Cousins to throw to down the stretch in the game.

O'Connell was firm in saying that the Vikings would do what is best for Jeferson's recovery.

“We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big-picture positive for him,” O'Connell said, via Seifert.

Kirk Cousins could be without Jefferson next week. The Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in a matchup of 1-4 teams. Both the Vikings and the Bears are trying to keep any slim hopes of a playoff trip alive, so the matchup is vital.