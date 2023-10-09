On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings dropped to 1-4 on the 2023 campaign following a crushing home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Minnesota made things very competitive against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, ultimately, Minnesota was unable to get over the hump, sending another brutal blow to their chances of salvaging the 2023 campaign.

After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell addressed the loss and what it means for his team moving forward.

“My job is to go attack this thing from this very moment forward,” said O'Connell, per the Vikings. “I'm going to remain–I think you guys know this about me by now–I'm going to remain positive through and through, because I believe in this group. I believe in our coaches. I believe in this organization. Results just have not gone our way.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Chiefs loss was just the latest crushing loss that the Vikings have suffered in 2023. Astoundingly, Sunday's seven point margin of defeat was the most amount of points that the Vikings have lost by this season, with their previous losses coming by three points, six points, and four points, respectively.

Still, all that the record books remember are wins and losses, and the Vikings are piling up the latter at an alarming rate so far this season, casting a huge doubt on whether or not they will be able to return to the NFL Playoffs, where they flamed out against the New York Giants a year ago.

The Vikings will next take the field against the Chicago Bears on October 15.