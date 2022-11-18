Published November 18, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson will get the chance to follow up the most iconic performance of his awesome young career after all.

A week after leading his team to a comeback win over the Buffalo Bills with a series of jaw-dropping catches, the Minnesota Vikings superstar has been removed from the injury report and is set to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

#Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson (toe) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday against the #Cowboys, Kevin O’Connell says. https://t.co/709jOvJMfd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2022

Jefferson had previously been listed as a limited participant in Vikings practice due to a toe injury. However, he told reporters on Thursday that he was “fine,” yielding optimism the two-time All-Pro would take the field in Week 11.

Jefferson is coming off perhaps the most memorable performance of his tenure in Minnesota. He finished the Vikings’ thrilling 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown, including one pivotal late fourth quarter grab that will be etched in the minds of Minnesota sports fans forever.

Football followers won’t forget it anytime soon, either. The 23-year-old’s leaping, fighting, one-handed catch from Kirk Cousins was so impressive that his gloves and arm sleeve worn in Sunday’s game are already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame This past weekend, @Vikings wide receiver @JJettas2 made an all-time catch to remember. The gloves and arm sleeve that Jefferson was wearing have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Hall of Fame. 📹 @NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/LVKMIxg8qR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 16, 2022

Justin Jefferson, a first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU, has continued cementing himself this season as arguably the league’s top pass-catcher. He has 69 catches for 1,060 yards, both top-four marks in the NFL, plus four receiving touchdowns.

Minnesota is 8-1, tied atop the NFC with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Vikings and Cowboys kickoff at 1:25 p.m. local time from Minneapolis.