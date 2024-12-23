The Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 27-24. Justin Jefferson was dominant, hauling in ten catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His first score put his team up 14-7 in the first half and he hit his traditional Griddy touchdown dance. But he was looking at Devon Witherspoon when he danced, so he got a taunting penalty. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell responded to the Justin Jefferson Griddy penalty after the game.

Expand Tweet

“That was an interesting one,” O'Connell said when asked about the penalty. “I will defer to ‘they saw what they saw.' We've gotta be smart about the direction at which we Griddy I guess. But I understand they're trying to get the taunting penalty out of the game, which I'm all for.”

It was all laughs in O'Connell's press conference not only because the Vikings won but because Will Reichard hit the extra point. Despite the one-point kick coming from 48 yards, the rookie made it 14-7. Jefferson has been doing this dance for years and has not been penalized for taunting. But looking at Witherspoon while Griddying was over the line.

The good news for the Vikings is the penalty did not matter and they still won. Jefferson now knows where the line is for their important upcoming games.

The Vikings can steal the NFC North with two wins

The Vikings had no expectations coming into this season but have 13 wins and a chance at the one seed. Kevin O'Connell is in the running for the Coach of the Year and Sam Darnold will get a massive contract for someone. While the quarterback controversy will be the storyline of the offseason, their fans should live in this moment.

The Vikings' win total over/under before the season was 6.5. They crossed that in mid-November. Sam Darnold has been terrific at quarterback, Jefferson is having another fantastic season, and the defense is dominating. Now, they have two games in front of them that can lead to an improbable first-round bye and NFC North title.

The Lions lost a shootout to the Bills in Week 15. Their injured defense could not stop Josh Allen and it ended in their first loss since Week 2. In any other division, they could survive one loss to a good team with a playoff spot already clinched. But the Vikings and Lions are now tied and have a potential division title game upcoming.

The Vikings and Lions have to have the same result in Week 17 to force a division title game. The Vikings host the Packers and the Lions are on the road against the 49ers.