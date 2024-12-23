After selecting JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had you told Minnesota Vikings fans that it would be Sam Darnold leading the team into the final weeks of the season, they would've likely assumed that something had gone terribly wrong.

In reality, losing McCarthy to a torn meniscus over the summer may have been something of a blessing in disguise, because it opened the door for the Vikings to become bonafide, can't-deny-it-anymore Super Bowl contenders, thanks in large part to a stunning MVP campaign from a journeyman quarterback who had never once been considered an MVP candidate at any point during his less-than-stellar seven-year career.

On Sunday, Darnold turned in what was maybe his finest performance of the season, throwing for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns, one of which came with under four minutes to go to give Minnesota a 27-24 win that allowed the Vikings to keep pace with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. In the win, Darnold made all kinds of history that only strengthens an improbable and unexpected MVP resume.

Per Kyron Samuels of Sports Illustrated, Sam Darnold joins Peyton Manning (Denver Broncos) and Steve McNair (Baltimore Ravens) as the quarterback with the most wins in their first season with a new team. With two games remaining, Darnold could end up breaking that record. Additionally, after a nearly flawless performance against the Seahawks, Darnold now holds the NFL record for the most games (12) with a 100.0 or more passer rating in a player's first season with a team.

After Sunday's win, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell emphasized that the Vikings offense, “has become Sam's offense,” (h/t Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com). Earlier this month, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson lauded Darnold's ability to “take the top off of defenses,” and allow for the “whole playbook” to be open. On Sunday, Jefferson compared this Vikings team to the 2019 LSU Tigers squad he was on that rampaged to a National Title.

Whether this run can continue deep into January, or potentially even February, remains to be seen. But if it does, Darnold will deserve all of the credit that will come his way.