Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury during much of offseason OTAs. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Addison is progressing well in his plan set forth by the team and he should be all systems go once training camp starts.

“We’ve had a plan in place for him and continuing to kind of build up to where he’ll be,” O’Connell said. “He’ll be spending quite a bit of time continuing his playbook. He’s been phenomenal in meetings and out here asking great questions when they come up. But my expectation is that Jordan will be full when we get going in late July.”

This news should excite Vikings fans given the potential Addison has and the potential Minnesota's offense can have if he meets expectations. Pairing a healthy Addison with Justin Jefferson could give the Vikings a formidable wide receiver duo and Kirk Cousins plenty to smile about.

Addison had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns with USC in 2022. He was named the best receiver in college football in 2021.

Addison's injury always sounded minor and the Vikings made sure there was never any indication that it was serious. Still, it's easy for fans to worry especially when it comes to the team's No. 1 pick, and one as important as Addison could be the team's success.

Jordan Addison sounds like he'll be flying around the field once the preseason kicks off. The Vikings could have one of the standout rookies of the year with their newest wide receiver.