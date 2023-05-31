Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison missed practice Tuesday due to an unspecified injury. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said it’s just a precaution.

“We’re being overly cautious with him right now,” O’Connell said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com. “Something that popped up toward the end of rookie minicamp. Nothing serious at all. Kind of a day-to-day thing that we’re working through.”

It’s no surprise that the Vikings want to be cautious with Addison, especially given there are still more than three months until the season starts. The Vikings want to develop Addison into a solid number two option behind superstar wideout Justin Jefferson, so anything that could hinder his progress will not be taken lightly.

Addison shined in college, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver in 2021 after accumulating 100 catches, 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Pittsburgh as a sophomore.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He then transferred to USC where his production dipped in 2022. He still managed to be the top weapon for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, catching 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Vikings had the sixth-ranked passing offense in the NFL last season. They add a dynamic Jordan Addison to the fold who has No. 1 receiver potential. The fact that he doesn’t need to be the top target in order for the Vikings’ offense to succeed is huge for both parties.

Unless Kevin O’Connell is bluffing, Vikings fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Minnesota’s top pick should be good to go by the start of training camp without any issues.