The Minnesota Vikings know how to dish them out. The Vikings have produced at least 10 of the greatest players in NFL history. Among them include Randy Moss, Cris Carter, and Justin Jefferson.

On Tuesday, one of their greatest defensive end, Jim Marshall, left this earth at the age of 87, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Marshall was an integral part of the Vikings “Purple People Eaters” defensive line from 1967-1977.

Jim Marshall, a celebrated member of the Vikings’ Purple People Eaters defensive line who started 270 consecutive NFL games, died Tuesday after a long hospitalization, the team announced. Marshall was 87. pic.twitter.com/4begQQhOjI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Marshall, along with Alan Page, Gary Larsen, and Carl Eller. The title is derived from the 1958 original song. Their attitude of “meet at the quarterback” and aggressive play led the Vikings to win 10 division titles in 11 seasons.

They also made five NFC championships and four Super Bowl appearances. Marshall played in 270 consecutive games during his 20-year career. He also played in 19 career playoff games.

In turn, he was nicknamed “Iron Man.” Marshall was a consistent and durable presence during that stretch. If anything, Marshall set the template for the Vikings looking to strengthen their defensive line.

For all he achieved, Marshall's remembered in part by one moment. A moment in which things could have gone wrong, but it didn't.

Jim Marshall ran the wrong way .

On October 25, 1964, the Vikings were playing the San Francisco 49ers. Marshall recovered a fumble but proceeded to run 66 yards in the opposite direction.

He thought he had scored a touchdown for the Vikings, as he started celebrating in the endzone. But he scored a safety. His teammates were on the sidelines, trying to tell him to go back the other way.

Also, Marshall didn't know he made the mistake until the 49ers thanked him afterward. Despite the error, the Vikings won the game 27-22.

However, the play remains one of the most memorable in NFL History. It would be ranked No. 54 in the NFL's list of the 100 greatest plays.