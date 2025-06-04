The Minnesota Vikings know how to dish them out. The Vikings have produced at least 10 of the greatest players in NFL history. Among them include Randy Moss, Cris Carter, and Justin Jefferson. 

On Tuesday, one of their greatest defensive end, Jim Marshall, left this earth at the age of 87, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Marshall was an integral part of the Vikings “Purple People Eaters” defensive line from 1967-1977.

Marshall, along with Alan Page, Gary Larsen, and Carl Eller. The title is derived from the 1958 original song. Their attitude of “meet at the quarterback” and aggressive play led the Vikings to win 10 division titles in 11 seasons. 

They also made five NFC championships and four Super Bowl appearances. Marshall played in 270 consecutive games during his 20-year career. He also played in 19 career playoff games.

In turn, he was nicknamed “Iron Man.” Marshall was a consistent and durable presence during that stretch. If anything, Marshall set the template for the Vikings looking to strengthen their defensive line

For all he achieved, Marshall's remembered in part by one moment. A moment in which things could have gone wrong, but it didn't. 

Article Continues Below
More Minnesota Vikings News
vikings, minnesota vikings
3 Minnesota Vikings hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowGarrett Kerman ·
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Vikings lock up GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to multi-year contract extensionBen Strauss ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
JJ McCarthy hype train speeding up at OTAsScotty White ·
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) carries the ball and runs against Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit
How ESPN projects Packers, Bears’ chances to beat out Lions in NFC NorthBen Strauss ·
vikings, kobe king
1 Minnesota Vikings rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampGarrett Kerman ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Vikings rumors: Super Bowl champion urges Jalen Ramsey tradeMalik Brown ·

Jim Marshall ran the wrong way.

On October 25, 1964, the Vikings were playing the San Francisco 49ers. Marshall recovered a fumble but proceeded to run 66 yards in the opposite direction. 

He thought he had scored a touchdown for the Vikings, as he started celebrating in the endzone. But he scored a safety. His teammates were on the sidelines, trying to tell him to go back the other way. 

Also, Marshall didn't know he made the mistake until the 49ers thanked him afterward. Despite the error, the Vikings won the game 27-22. 

However, the play remains one of the most memorable in NFL History. It would be ranked No. 54 in the NFL's list of the 100 greatest plays. 