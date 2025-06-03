The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2025 NFL season with a roster headlined by stars like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, and Brian O’Neill. But beneath the surface, several lesser-known players are poised to play pivotal roles in Minnesota’s push for an NFC North title. Here are three hidden gems on the Vikings’ 2025 roster that every fan should have on their radar.

Dallas Turner: The Breakout Edge Rusher-in-Waiting

Minnesota’s defense is built on pressuring the quarterback, and after a modest rookie campaign, Dallas Turner is primed for a leap in 2025. The 2024 first-round pick managed just three sacks and 12 pressures last season, but context matters: Turner was fourth on the team in pass-rush snaps, buried behind established veterans. With Patrick Jones II now in Carolina, Turner is set for a significant uptick in playing time.

NFL analysts and Vikings insiders alike are bullish on Turner’s Year 2 prospects. Marc Ross of NFL.com included Turner on his list of second-year players poised for breakout seasons, noting that the Vikings’ offseason moves, adding interior linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, should free up Turner to attack off the edge. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has publicly predicted a “huge jump” for Turner, and the coaching staff has emphasized the need to get him on the field more often.

Turner’s athleticism and pass-rush bend were evident in flashes last year, particularly in key moments against top offensive tackles. With a clearer path to snaps and a supporting cast that demands attention, Turner has all the ingredients to become one of the NFL’s top young pass rushers in 2025.

Theo Jackson: The Next Man Up at Safety

When the Vikings allowed Camryn Bynum to walk in free agency, it signaled a changing of the guard in the secondary. The front office wasted no time locking up Theo Jackson with a two-year extension, a move that raised eyebrows given his limited defensive snaps over his first three seasons. Yet, the Vikings’ confidence in Jackson is rooted in both his steady special teams contributions and flashes of playmaking ability when given opportunities.

Jackson played just 75 defensive snaps in 2024 (including playoffs), but he made the most of them, recording 11 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups. His coverage skills are quietly impressive, his 2024 PFF coverage grade of 77.1 ranked 13th among all safeties, suggesting he’s ready for a bigger role. With Bynum gone, Jackson is expected to start alongside veterans Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus, forming a versatile “bandit” safety trio that fits defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive, hybrid schemes.

The Vikings’ decision to extend Jackson before Bynum’s departure shows their belief in his readiness to fill a major void. If Jackson’s small-sample production translates to a full season, he could emerge as a fan favorite and a key piece in a revamped secondary.

Ivan Pace Jr.: The Undrafted Dynamo at Linebacker

Ivan Pace Jr. has already exceeded expectations as a former undrafted free agent, but he remains overlooked outside Minnesota. Since arriving in 2023, Pace has played in 28 games, racking up 174 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions. His rookie season earned him a stellar 77.1 PFF grade, and while injuries led to a dip in 2024, Pace has proven he belongs as a staple in Brian Flores’ defense.

Pace’s role will be even more critical in 2025. The Vikings’ linebacker depth is thin, and while Blake Cashman is the established leader, Pace offers unique versatility—he can blitz, cover, and play sideline-to-sideline. His aggressive style and knack for big plays give Minnesota flexibility in sub-packages and obvious passing situations.

Contractually, Pace is entering a pivotal year. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2026, and his continued development could force the Vikings’ hand on a lucrative extension. For now, Pace is the kind of high-motor, underappreciated defender who can swing games with a timely sack or turnover. If he stays healthy, expect his national profile to rise sharply this season.

As the Vikings look to build on their recent momentum and challenge for supremacy in the NFC North, the development of these hidden gems will be crucial. In a league where injuries and attrition are inevitable, having reliable, high-upside contributors like Jackson, Turner, and Pace Jr. can make all the difference in close games and playoff pushes. Their growth not only strengthens the roster but also provides valuable flexibility for the coaching staff. If these players continue to progress, don’t be surprised if Minnesota’s depth becomes one of its biggest assets—and a major storyline—throughout the 2025 NFL season.

These three hidden gems, Theo Jackson, Dallas Turner, and Ivan Pace Jr., may not be household names yet, but their emergence could be the difference between a good Vikings team and a true contender in 2025. Keep an eye on this trio as Minnesota aims to surprise the NFL with its depth and emerging talent.