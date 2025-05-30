May 30, 2025 at 11:26 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Minnesota won 14 games with Sam Darnold after JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the summer. Now Minnesota is taking measures to ensure that they keep their front office together for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Exact details on the extension are currently unknown.

Schefter reported that both sides have been working on this extension for weeks.

This comes on the heels of Minnesota extending head coach Kevin O'Connell on his how multi-year deal back in January.

The Vikings have experienced great success under the O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah regime. Minnesota has a 34-17 regular season record since hiring the pair back in 2022. However, the team is 0-2 in the playoffs during that same period of time.

Minnesota will look to turn things around in 2025 with second-year QB JJ McCarthy leading the offense.

JJ McCarthy receives praise during Vikings OTAs

Kwesi made one of his most important picks during the 2024 NFL Draft when he traded up for JJ McCarthy.

Now, one year later, the Vikings are set to finally see what they have in the young quarterback.

McCarthy is already receiving a lot of praise from Minnesota's coaching staff during the team's organized team activities.

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Kevin O’Connell said, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis. “You forget the fact (that) this is his first runway since the injury. It’s a credit to the work he put in.”

The Vikings are doing whatever they can to ensure that McCarthy feels like he's growing into an NFL quarterback.

“We’re constantly making it feel like he’s growing, but it’s never about him being comfortable or satisfied on any particular outcome because we’re building toward something much greater than a play here or there,” O'Connell added.

The former Michigan quarterback has already had plenty of time to soak up the team's playbook. Now he has to prove he can make plays on the gridiron.