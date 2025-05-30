The Minnesota Vikings were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Minnesota won 14 games with Sam Darnold after JJ McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the summer. Now Minnesota is taking measures to ensure that they keep their front office together for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Exact details on the extension are currently unknown.

Schefter reported that both sides have been working on this extension for weeks.

This comes on the heels of Minnesota extending head coach Kevin O'Connell on his how multi-year deal back in January.

The Vikings have experienced great success under the O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah regime. Minnesota has a 34-17 regular season record since hiring the pair back in 2022. However, the team is 0-2 in the playoffs during that same period of time.

Minnesota will look to turn things around in 2025 with second-year QB JJ McCarthy leading the offense.

JJ McCarthy receives praise during Vikings OTAs

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
© Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Kwesi made one of his most important picks during the 2024 NFL Draft when he traded up for JJ McCarthy.

Article Continues Below
Related Minnesota Vikings News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
JJ McCarthy hype train speeding up at OTAsScotty White ·
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) carries the ball and runs against Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit
How ESPN projects Packers, Bears’ chances to beat out Lions in NFC NorthBen Strauss ·
vikings, kobe king
1 Minnesota Vikings rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampGarrett Kerman ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Vikings rumors: Super Bowl champion urges Jalen Ramsey tradeMalik Brown ·
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on the Up & Adams set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson supports Timberwolves courtsideMatty Breisch ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (11) touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonSteve Silverman ·

Now, one year later, the Vikings are set to finally see what they have in the young quarterback.

McCarthy is already receiving a lot of praise from Minnesota's coaching staff during the team's organized team activities.

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Kevin O’Connell said, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis. “You forget the fact (that) this is his first runway since the injury. It’s a credit to the work he put in.”

The Vikings are doing whatever they can to ensure that McCarthy feels like he's growing into an NFL quarterback.

“We’re constantly making it feel like he’s growing, but it’s never about him being comfortable or satisfied on any particular outcome because we’re building toward something much greater than a play here or there,” O'Connell added.

The former Michigan quarterback has already had plenty of time to soak up the team's playbook. Now he has to prove he can make plays on the gridiron.