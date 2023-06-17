This has been a significant offseason for Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O' Connell. In Year 1, those two were able to change the culture of the team from the previous regime headed by Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer.

That was the clear goal that the Vikings leaders attacked and achieved, as they were able to turn a losing and disappointing team into NFC North champions.

The 13-4 Vikings were able to come through in close games despite having one of the worst defenses in the league and huge salary cap issues. The season ended in disappointing fashion as the Vikings fell to the New York Giants at home in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

That defeat and previous regular season losses to the Eagles, Cowboys, Lions and Packers demanded that the team had to make moves to improve the defense. While nearly all Vikings fans understood that need, the team's troubling salary-cap situation made making personnel changes most difficult.

The biggest move the Vikings made was hiring new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He replaced Ed Donatell, a veteran defensive coach, who favored a vanilla scheme that opponents were able to diagnose with very little issue.

Flores is planning to employ a much more complex scheme, one that not only changes from opponent to opponent, but from series to series.

But even though Flores may present a more difficult gameplan for opponents to scheme against, the NFL is all about the talent of those playing, and the Vikings don't seem to have a lot of it on defense.

While they have added free agents, they have also drafted and brought in rookies who should be able to increase the team's talent level.

In this piece, we look at one rookie on either side of the ball who could push veterans for playing time or a starting position.

Linebacker Andre Carter II

Money talks in the NFL, but undrafted rookie free agents are usually not the beneficiaries. However, Carter has a chance to make key contributions for the Vikings and push a veteran like D.J. Wonnum for playing time.

The Vikings have shown Carter they believe in him by giving him a $40,000 signing bonus and guaranteeing his rookie salary of $300,000.

The 6-6 Carter played his college football at Army, and like many athletes from the service academies, his career with the Black Knights saw him play with maximum hustle on every play. The Vikings know that Carter is not going to short change them whenever he steps on the field, whether it is for a practice or a game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But they don't guarantee salaries because a player hustles. Carter displayed excellent pass-rush skills during his college career. He plays with excellent speed and quickness, but more than that, he is able to discern an opponent's weakness when attempting to block him and exploit it.

Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody believes Carter has a slew of moves, and he has the physical talent to be effective at the next level.

“His hip flexibility for a long guy gives him the ability to cross face and to bend,” Woody said. “Those are essential needs for pass rushers at a high level.”

If Carter can show he will be an impact pass rusher in the NFL, he will get plenty of playing time and the Vikings will have a bargain on their hands.

WR Jordan Addison

The Vikings allowed veteran wideout Adam Thielen to leave via free agency because they believe they have a couple of veteran receivers in K.J. Osborn and Jalen Nailor who can get the job done.

Don't be surprised if Addison, a first-round selection from USC, is able to usurp playing time from Nailor and also have an impact on Osborn.

Addison had an outstanding college career at Pittsburgh and with the Trojans. He caught passes from Kenny Picket while with the Panthers, and he had a brilliant 2021 season with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He moved to the West Coast last year, and he was Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams' best receiver with 59 catches for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022.

The Vikings feature two excellent receivers in Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, so a rookie receiver is not likely to receive a ton of attention from opposing defenses. Addison is as experienced and talented as any young receiver coming into the league, so look for him to take advantage of every opportunity that O'Connell gives him