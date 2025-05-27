After watching free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft come and go, it's been relatively quiet for star players like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Sure, there's minicamp and full-on training camp will be here before fans know it, but for a player like Jefferson, who is widely considered the best player in the league at his position, what is there really to worry about? His role is locked up, as is his contract; noting else to do but enjoy some much-deserved R&R before the NFL season starts up once more, right?

Most definitely, and some of that R&R includes a stop at Target Center to cheer on his city's basketball team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they duke it out with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the right to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

Justin Jefferson pulled up for Game 4 in Minnesota 🐺 📺 Thunder-Timberwolves on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dNJHR17UDL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Routinely linked to Anthony Edwards due to his explosive style and certified face of the franchise status, seeing the two men in quick succession on the ESPN broadcast reminds fans in Minnesota of how good they have it now and for the foreseeable future. Like Edwards, Jefferson just signed his second contract with Minnesota, both of which are market-setters, and thus will be sticking around in the Gopher State for the foreseeable future, looking to secure a championship should their respective front offices put together the right collection of players around them.

Born in St. Rose, Louisiana, and educated at LSU, it would make sense if Jefferson were a fan of the New Orleans Pelicans, but whether he began his life loving the Zion Williamson-led squad or not, he is now firmly ingratiated himself into the Minnesota family, with locals surely appreciating his support of the Timberwolves as they stand on the doorstep of greatness. Factor in the Antman connection, and if the Timberwolves pull Game 4 and ultimately the series out, it's safe to assume Jefferson will be repping his adoptive city courtside at the NBA Finals too.