Excitement is building in Minneapolis as the JJ McCarthy era is almost here for the Minnesota Vikings. McCarthy was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he ended up missing all of last season with a torn meniscus that he suffered in the preseason. Now, he is back to 100% and ready to lead the Vikings into the 2025 season.

So far this offseason, JJ McCarthy has looked good during practice. Coming back from a big injury like that isn't always easy, but it doesn't sound like McCarthy has missed a beat. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is very satisfied with how his QB is looking at OTAs.

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Kevin O’Connell said, according to an article from The Athletic. “You forget the fact (that) this is his first runway since the injury. It’s a credit to the work he put in.”

The Vikings are being meticulous with their approach to this offseason with McCarthy. Getting him ready to lead an NFL team for the first time is obviously crucial, but understanding the main objective is just as important.

“We’re constantly making it feel like he’s growing, but it’s never about him being comfortable or satisfied on any particular outcome because we’re building toward something much greater than a play here or there,” O'Connell added.

Since his days at Michigan, McCarthy has always been a very level-headed player. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes, and he is always looking for the smart play. His skill has taken him a long way, but his football IQ takes him to a different level. McCarthy is a smart player who understands the intricacies of the game.

“Everyone wants to be perfect, especially at the quarterback position,” McCarthy said. “The more you try to be perfect, it’s going to kill you more than your imperfections will.”

JJ McCarthy was the QB that finally took the Michigan football team to the top of the college football world, and now the Vikings are hoping that he can do the same in Minnesota. McCarthy hasn't officially been named the starting QB yet as it is only May and there is still a long ways to go before the season rolls around, but things are definitely trending in that direction. McCarthy looked good during last year's preseason before his injury, and he is off to a good start this summer as well. Big things are in store for the budding star.