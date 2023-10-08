Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave their Week5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after suffering from a hamstring injury.

Jefferson sustained the injury late in the game after he slipped on the turf. Video replays showed the star wideout getting hurt and favoring his right leg after the play, clearly bothered by it. He has since been listed as questionable to return as a result, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

#JustinJefferson slips on turf and suffers right hamstring strain. Return thoughts:https://t.co/4glTCeyzsT pic.twitter.com/FOh6JVpcC9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 8, 2023

It's definitely a concerning development for the Vikings, especially since Justin Jefferson has been a key weapon for them this season. Prior to his exit on Sunday, he has already made three receptions for 28 yards. Heading to the game, he had also recorded three receiving touchdowns, including two in their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Overall in 2023, he has made 37 catches for 571 yards.

If Jefferson ends up sitting out their next few games as a result of the injury, it will be quite troublesome for Minnesota since it means Kirk Cousins' options on offense will decrease as well. Jordan Addison remains a solid target for Cousins, but losing a key player this early in the campaign definitely isn't ideal for the franchise.

For now, fans can only wait and be patient when it comes to knowing Jefferson's injury status moving forward. While it can be tricky to recover from hamstring injury, it still depends on the severity of the issue. Sure enough, hopes are high that the problem isn't as significant as it looked like.