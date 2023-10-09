On Sunday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs improved their 2023 record to 4-1 with a close road win over the Minnesota Vikings. Late in the second quarter, however, the Chiefs suffered a major scare when Kelce went down with a non-contact ankle injury as he attempted to turn the ball upfield.

Although some initially feared the worst, Kelce was ultimately able to return to the game and even scored a touchdown when he got there, helping lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the injury and his reaction to Kelce returning to the game.

“I wasn't sure where we were going at halftime… pretty tough kid,” said Reid, per PJ Green of FOX4 News Kansas City. “…I wasn't clear until he came out and told me… he said ‘just give me a minute, I'll get this thing right'…”

Chiefs fans were certainly happy to see Travis Kelce return to the game after he showed visible frustration on the sidelines following the injury. Kansas City has now won four consecutive games following their opening night loss to the Detroit Lions at home. The Chiefs are looking to defend their 2023 Super Bowl Championship, the second they've won with Kelce, Andy Reid, and of course superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs' schedule is perhaps suboptimal for Kelce's injury, as Kansas City faces a short week before they welcome the Denver Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium for Thursday Night Football on October 12. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.