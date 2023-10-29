The Minnesota Vikings have been hit in the face with a cold dose of reality. Just as they were ready to put the finishing touch on a 24-10 road victory over the Green Bay Packers, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins limped off the field and sat down on the bench with a pained look on his face. Cousins never went back in the game, and it is feared that he has an Achilles injury.

Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell said the team fears QB Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury today. He will undergo further testing to confirm. pic.twitter.com/YLpXjI7v4K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

Kevin O’Connell is not yet committing to Jaren Hall as starter if Kirk Cousins is in fact out for the season. Veteran Nick Mullens could be an option if his injured back continues to improve, he said. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 29, 2023

Cousins will have an MRI to confirm the injury, and it's very unlikely that the diagnosis will change. It appears that Cousins' season is over, and the Vikings will almost certainly have to go with Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens at quarterback in the coming weeks.

Hall replaced Cousins in the 4th quarter against the Packers and the Vikings were able to close the game out, but it may be difficult for the Vikings to win games from this point forward. Hall was a fifth-round draft choice from BYU last spring, but there are no guarantees that head coach Kevin O'Connell will stick with him. The Vikings also have veteran Nick Mullens on the roster, and he may be able to man the position if he recovers sufficiently from a back injury.

The difference between Cousins and his backups is considered huge. The trade deadline is coming up, but multiple quarterback injuries could have an impact on the backup quarterbacks that could be available in a trade if Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wanted to go that route.

It appeared that the Vikings defense has turned a corner in recent weeks, but it would be unlikely for that unit to take charge and set the pace if the Vikings don't have a solid quarterback.