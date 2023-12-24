Jordan Hicks, Harrison Phillips, and Ivan Pace Jr. are all going to suit up for the Vikings in Week 16 against the Lions.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16, but they will have to take down the Detroit Lions to do so, and that's going to be easier said than done. The Vikings 2023 campaign has been marred by injuries to this point, but it looks like they may be getting healthy at the perfect time, particularly when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings have been piecing it together on defense all season long, but they are getting some big reinforcements in Week 16. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has missed the past four games, is set to return to the lineup against Detroit, and Harrison Phillips and Ivan Pace Jr., who were both questionable for this game, are also going to be suiting up as well.

Reinforcements for the #Vikings D: LB Jordan Hicks, who missed the past six weeks after landing in the hospital with compartment syndrome, will return to the starting lineup today. DT Harrison Phillips and LB Ivan Pace Jr., both listed as questionable, also are expected to play. https://t.co/vRbhWoxR4f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2023

Having each of these guys healthy for this huge divisional matchup cannot be overstated. Hicks is one of the Vikings top tacklers on defense, and his return will provide a huge boost to their run defense. The same can be said about Phillips, who is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. And the rookie Pace has assumed a much bigger role on defense over the past few weeks, and he should continue to make a big impact for Minnesota as they close out their regular season campaign.

Against a high-powered Lions offense that is fresh off dropping 42 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, it's clear the Vikings are going to need all the help that they can get. With Hicks, Phillips, and Pace all set to play, though, the Vikings defense will be in great shape to try to make Jared Goff”s day miserable and pick up an upset victory over their division rival.