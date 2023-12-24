The Minnesota Vikings are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16, but they will have to take down the Detroit Lions to do so, and that's going to be easier said than done. The Vikings 2023 campaign has been marred by injuries to this point, but it looks like they may be getting healthy at the perfect time, particularly when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

The Vikings have been piecing it together on defense all season long, but they are getting some big reinforcements in Week 16. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who has missed the past four games, is set to return to the lineup against Detroit, and Harrison Phillips and Ivan Pace Jr., who were both questionable for this game, are also going to be suiting up as well.

RECOMMENDED
Vikings star Justin Jefferson went savage on Adam Schefter while discussing his griddy before the Lions matchup
Vikings star Justin Jefferson's savage 4-word griddy tip for Adam Schefter will catch Lions attention

Dan Fappiano ·

While he won't play in Week 16, CJ Stroud is looking to make his return to the Texans in Week 17.
Texans' C.J. Stroud targeting Week 17 return after missing second straight game

Dan Fappiano ·

Jordan Love in the middle Dontayvion Wicks on one side with a thumbs up emoji over him Christian Watson on one side with a thumbs down emoji over him
Packers' Jordan Love gets Dontayvion Wicks boost with Christian Watson out

Tim Crean ·

Having each of these guys healthy for this huge divisional matchup cannot be overstated. Hicks is one of the Vikings top tacklers on defense, and his return will provide a huge boost to their run defense. The same can be said about Phillips, who is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. And the rookie Pace has assumed a much bigger role on defense over the past few weeks, and he should continue to make a big impact for Minnesota as they close out their regular season campaign.

Against a high-powered Lions offense that is fresh off dropping 42 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, it's clear the Vikings are going to need all the help that they can get. With Hicks, Phillips, and Pace all set to play, though, the Vikings defense will be in great shape to try to make Jared Goff”s day miserable and pick up an upset victory over their division rival.