Alexander Mattison is set to return to action for the Vikings, but there are still some concerns about his ankle injury.

Against all odds, the Minnesota Vikings have managed to remain in playoff contention late in the season, and they even hold the seven seed in the NFC as they prepare for their Week 16 contest against the Detroit Lions. While this is going to be a tough game for the Vikings to win, they appear to be set for a nice boost offense in the return of Alexander Mattison.

Mattison missed the Vikings overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 with an ankle injury, but his absence wasn't a massive issue thanks to a stellar performance from Ty Chandler in the backfield. Mattison has been working hard to get himself back on the field for Week 16, and while he is expected to play, it sounds like he isn't fully healthy, which could result in Chandler being the lead running back for this big contest.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Vikings RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is expected to play today against Detroit, source said, but he’s not 100%. Expect Minnesota to keep riding Ty Chandler.”

Vikings would benefit greatly from Alexander Mattison's return

It sounds like Mattison is going to play, but his role will be limited, due in part to his health, and the emergence of Chandler, who had a huge day against the Bengals last week (23 CAR, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 3 REC, 25 YDS). Mattison has been solid if unspectacular this season, but he hasn't had a game even close to Chandler's against the Bengals, so it makes sense to ride the hot hand.

Regardless, getting another explosive playmaker back in Mattison is a win for the Vikings, even if he is only playing in a limited capacity. Mattison can break out for a big play at any moment, and they may need a few brief sparks to help them get past the Lions. Mattison still needs to officially be ruled active for the game, but if he truly is good to go, it will be interesting to see what his role ends up being.