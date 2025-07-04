The Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Friday. The win helps Red Sox manager Alex Cora keep up in the American League East. Despite Boston's offense, Lucas Giolito might have been the MVP of the game. He pitched nearly eight innings and only gave up one run. While Garrett Crochet continues to dominate for the Red Sox, Giolito is coming along nicely.

Giolito got a late start to the season, making his Boston debut at the end of April. After an up-and down month in May, the nine-year pro returned to his former glory in June. He kept the momentum going on Friday, securing his fifth win of the season. At 5-1, Giolito's record is the best on the team. Crochet is close, but his 8-4 record gives him a lower winning percentage.

After Giolito missed time with injury, Cora and the rest of the Red Sox's coaching staff wondered about him. What kind of production could be give Boston after hamstring and elbow strains? Would be good enough to be the No. 2 starter behind Crochet?

While those questions were warranted, Giolito's recent tear has silenced his doubters. He spoke with MLB.com's Chris Costillo about his performance and said he is optimistic about where he is as a pitcher. However, he is not going to rest on his laurels after Friday's start.

“Continuing to make good progress and staying consistent,” Giolito said. “That has been my goal, pretty much my whole career. Too much lack of consistency so it’s good to be in that spot. I just want to keep it going.”

Cora agrees, saying that his pitcher wanted to keep going into the eighth inning.

“He didn’t want to come out, so I appreciate that,” Cora said. “He’s a competitor. He feels like the more pitches he throws, the better it is for him.”

Some fans questioned the Red Sox's focus when some players went to go meet Donald Trump on Thursday. However, Friday's performance proved that even without Rafael Devers, Boston is not going anywhere.

More Boston Red Sox News
President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox Sam Kennedy applauds before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.
Red Sox CEO reveals ‘systematic’ problem with organizationJosh Davis ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Cora Anthony Abreu
Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida drops exciting take after rehab gameZachary Howell ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Gonzalez
Red Sox’s visit to President Trump at White House has fans perplexedZachary Howell ·
Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a triple against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.
Predicting Red Sox’s next big trade before deadlineSteve Silverman ·
Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) places the Wally helmet on right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) after hitting an inside the park home run during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park.
Red Sox outfielder accomplishes feat not seen since 1939Josh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) runs home to score against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
1 player San Francisco Giants must trade before 2025 deadlineBrayden Haena ·