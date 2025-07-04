The Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals 11-2 on Friday. The win helps Red Sox manager Alex Cora keep up in the American League East. Despite Boston's offense, Lucas Giolito might have been the MVP of the game. He pitched nearly eight innings and only gave up one run. While Garrett Crochet continues to dominate for the Red Sox, Giolito is coming along nicely.

Giolito got a late start to the season, making his Boston debut at the end of April. After an up-and down month in May, the nine-year pro returned to his former glory in June. He kept the momentum going on Friday, securing his fifth win of the season. At 5-1, Giolito's record is the best on the team. Crochet is close, but his 8-4 record gives him a lower winning percentage.

After Giolito missed time with injury, Cora and the rest of the Red Sox's coaching staff wondered about him. What kind of production could be give Boston after hamstring and elbow strains? Would be good enough to be the No. 2 starter behind Crochet?

While those questions were warranted, Giolito's recent tear has silenced his doubters. He spoke with MLB.com's Chris Costillo about his performance and said he is optimistic about where he is as a pitcher. However, he is not going to rest on his laurels after Friday's start.

“Continuing to make good progress and staying consistent,” Giolito said. “That has been my goal, pretty much my whole career. Too much lack of consistency so it’s good to be in that spot. I just want to keep it going.”

Cora agrees, saying that his pitcher wanted to keep going into the eighth inning.

“He didn’t want to come out, so I appreciate that,” Cora said. “He’s a competitor. He feels like the more pitches he throws, the better it is for him.”

Some fans questioned the Red Sox's focus when some players went to go meet Donald Trump on Thursday. However, Friday's performance proved that even without Rafael Devers, Boston is not going anywhere.