The Minnesota Vikings won't rush Justin Jefferson back from injury for their Week 10 clash with the Saints.

Jefferson, who has been on the IR, returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable but the team plans to ease him back into things, as reported by Tom Pelissero. He's been officially downgraded to out.

This definitely makes sense considering Jefferson is their best player and arguably the best receiver in the NFL. Rushing him back would simply be foolish. Jefferson injured his hamstring during a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 8th and hasn't suited up since. The Vikings opened his 21-day practice window just a few days ago.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell already said it would be “a little aggressive” to activate Jefferson for Week 10, so that means he'll be out at least one more week. Minnesota is currently 5-4 and just grabbed a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, with newly acquired Joshua Dobbs shining at quarterback.

Jefferson has played in five games in 2023, reeling in 36 receptions for 581 yards and three touchdowns. He's averaging 15.9 yards per catch. The former LSU standout of course led the NFL last season in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809). That won't happen again but he's still a massive piece for the Vikings offense.

With Jefferson still unable to play, Minnesota will rely on Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell to produce downfield. The Vikings have won four in a row since Jefferson went on the IR and will be looking to make it five on Sunday.