Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson received a big update as he continues to battle back from a hamstring injury

The Minnesota Vikings activated Justin Jefferson's practice window as he continues to battle back from injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move gives the Vikings 21 days to activate the superstar wide receiver.

Jefferson is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been on injured reserve. The Vikings currently hold a 5-4 record and are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Jefferson's return will certainly increase their odds of reaching the postseason.

Jefferson may not play in Week 10. But he's clearly trending toward a return within the next few weeks.

Minnesota will need Jefferson to develop chemistry with new quarterback Josh Dobbs following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Jefferson is used to playing with Cousins to it may take some time for him to get used to a new quarterback. That said, Jefferson is talented enough to post big numbers regardless of who is throwing the football.

And fortunately for the Vikings and Justin Jefferson, Dobbs happens to be a reliable QB.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings outlook

It's been an up-and-down year for the Vikings so far. They have dealt with inconsistency, and injuries have played an unfortunate role as well.

Yet, Minnesota has been able to stay afloat in the postseason conversation.

Jefferson enjoyed a tremendous 2022 campaign. He won't put up the same numbers in 2023 after missing time due to injury, but Jefferson is still a star without question.

Through five games played in 2023, Jefferson has recorded 571 yards to go along with three touchdowns through the air. He also reeled in 36 receptions prior to suffering the hamstring injury.

Justin Jefferson is hoping to return as soon as possible. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jefferson and the Vikings as they are made available.