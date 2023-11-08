Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had the idea of him returning this Sunday shut down by Kevin O'Connell.

The Minnesota Vikings opened wide receiver Justin Jefferson's 21-day practice window as he is recovering from his hamstring injury, and while the team technically could activate him for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Kevin O'Connell pretty much shut down that idea in his press conference on Wednesday.

“I think that would be a little aggressive,” Kevin O'Connell said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The Vikings have dealt with multiple injuries to key players this season, with none being bigger than the injuries to Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Luckily, it seems like Jefferson will be able to make it back in the next few weeks, even if it is not this Sunday against the Saints. Kirk Cousins is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

This week, the Vikings will be going with Josh Dobbs at quarterback, who led them to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons after being there for just under a week. Josh Dobbs is not near the level of quarterback that Cousins is, but he has shown to be capable in a pinch for the Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals this season. It will be interesting to see if him and Jefferson are able to develop some chemistry when he returns.

The Vikings are at 5-4 and in the thick of the wild card race in the NFC. The next four games are winnable against the Saints, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. That stretch of games will be vital, and hopefully Jefferson is back at some point during that period.