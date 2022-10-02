Vikings’ plan for Lewis Cine after devastating leg injury suffered vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings picked up a huge Week 4 win in London over the New Orleans Saints, but they endured a devastating injury loss to 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine. The No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a lower left leg fracture during a punt return early in the game and was transported to a local hospital. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game Cine will undergo surgery at the hospital.

“Very tough moment for our team,” O’Connell said, via Andrew Krammer of the StarTribune. “We got him the immediate medical care at a local hospital. From everything I’ve been told, the local folks have been phenomenal with Lew.”

It seemed pretty clear right when it happened that the injury was a significant one. The rookie was blocking on the punt return when he suffered the injury. Cine’s leg was put in an air cast and he was carted off the field as players from both teams took to a knee around him. He was immediately ruled out of the game.

The safety starred at Georgia and was a key part of the Bulldogs’ national championship run last season. He was the last of five Georgia defensive players to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cine hadn’t played much defensively just yet for the Vikings, but he was getting special teams reps and was hoping to earn more playing time. Unfortunately, he’s now probably going to miss the rest of the season. Minnesota is happy to be 3-1 on the year, but losing a first-round pick to an injury like this in his first season is a brutal blow.