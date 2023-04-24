Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook might be wearing a new uniform this season. The Minnesota Vikings star is reported to have a “tenuous” future with the organization that drafted him in with a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

“It’s not 100% certain that Dalvin Cook is on the Vikings at that salary,” Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Cook has been one of the best running backs in football over the last four seasons. He rushed for over 1000 yards in four consecutive seasons, scoring 46 total touchdowns as well. Cook carries a cap hit of $14.1 million this season and a total of over $43.2 million over the next three seasons.

If the Vikings want to trade Cook, they’ll likely have to eat some salary to retain a good draft pick from another team. Though Rapoport says he hasn’t heard much about Cook lately, don’t be surprised if the Vikings field some calls for their star running back during this week’s draft.

The Vikings may soon have a big makeover on offense. Cook could be on the block and quarterback Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his contract. Though he has been a reliable leader of the offense and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, Cousins will be 35 when he presumably starts Week 1 for the Vikings in 2023.

The Vikings are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, but the team could have a different identity in 2023 and beyond with the potential departures of two of their offensive weapons.