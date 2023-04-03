Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

One of the most important developments of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 offseason is how well Dalvin Cook’s shoulder recovers after undergoing surgery to fix an issue stemming from 2019. Fortunately for him and the team, everything seems to be going well in his rehab process.

Cook’s shoulder is progressing very well and should be healthy for the first time in three years, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was recently in Minnesota for a post-surgery checkup on his shoulder and is said to be making excellent progress, per source,” writes Pelissero. “Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger.”

Cook has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past four seasons. The star running back has been in trade talks this offseason but at the moment is on the team and remains one of its best players. Pelissero noting that Cook visited Minnesota could be seen as a sign that the team still plans to keep him if no trade materializes.

Still, given that they are looking to cut costs, Cook’s time with the Vikings could still be up soon. Adam Thielen is gone and backup running back Alexander Mattison got paid decently, so Minnesota could eventually turn to a platoon led by him in the backfield. Regardless, having Cook nearing full health is a very positive development.

With or without Cook, the Vikings are eager to prove that their NFC North championship from last season was not a fluke. Their roster needs some more work but still has the star power to contend in what should be a pretty weak division.