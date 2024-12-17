Before the Minnesota Vikings took on the Chicago Bears in Monday Night Football Action, the organization took a moment to share their support for a famed former wide receiver still beloved by Minnesota fans everywhere.

Former Vikings wideout Randy Moss, who recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, was honored before the opening kickoff as former Vikings Cris Carter and Jake Reed held up a Moss Vikings jersey as a show of support as they approached mid-field for the coin toss.

Clearly touched by the gesture, Moss took to social media to voice his love for his former teammates as well as all Vikings fans who are cheering him on in his health battle.

“LUV YOU ALL #letsmosscancer,” he wrote on X.

At 11-2, the Vikings are hoping to put more pressure on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions with a win against the Bears.

One of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, Moss recently announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer but had overcome it, via Hot 97.

“I’ve told you all over the last couple of weeks about me battling something internally and your boy is a cancer survivor,” he said.

“So I did have cancer,” he continued. “They found it in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver, and that the cancer was sitting right outside the bile duct.”

He then extended his thanks to all those who were wishing him well, as well as the healthcare professionals who worked with him.

“It was a trying week, a trying time. So once again, I thank you all,” he said. “Thank you and your team for nursing me back to health and getting me back here with my family.”

Moss played for the Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers during his NFL career; he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.