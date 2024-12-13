Former NFL great Randy Moss, whose health has been a subject of debate and concern over the last few weeks, announced Thursday that he will be conducting a livestream on Instagram on Friday.

“Howdy Earthlings…….Tom fri 13th at 5pm est I'll be going live on my ig for all my fans and prayer warriors!!!” Moss wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN recently revealed Moss would be taking an extended leave of absence from his role on ESPN's ‘NFL Countdown' as a result of a personal health matter. Viewers had become concerned about the former superstar wide receiver's health when they noticed his eyes had turned a shade of yellow. Shortly thereafter, on Dec. 1, Moss said on ‘Countdown' that he and his family were “battling something internal” and had “some great doctors around” him. He then put on a pair of sunglasses, which he wore for the rest of the show.

“If y’all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors,” Moss said.

Moss is widely considered one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. A first-round draft pick out of Marshall by the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, Moss earned numerous honors as a rookie; he was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, as well as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading the league in receiving touchdowns (17) and recording the first of six consecutive 1,200-yard seasons.

Moss would go on to play seven seasons for Minnesota before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, with whom his career appeared to sputter. However, after two uneventful years in Oakland, Moss found his way to the New England Patriots. With New England, Moss revived his career; in his first season, he set the NFL record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 23. Each of the next two seasons, he recorded at least 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns as well. Moss, who played for the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Vikings again after departing the Patriots, eventually retired for good following the 2012 season.

In 2018, Moss, who tallied 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns in his career, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.