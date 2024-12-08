The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 coming into their game against the Atlanta Falcons, and the offense has been able to stay afloat despite not that many touchdowns from Justin Jefferson. He's gone six straight games without a touchdown, which ties his longest streak. In an interview with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Sam Darnold was asked about getting Jefferson a touchdown and if it will happen sooner rather than later.

“We'll see what we can do,” Darnold said. “He's all about the team, as long as we're performing well as a team, that's all that matters to him.”

Jefferson is not getting in the end zone, but he is second in the league in receiving yards, so he's still been able to be productive. The Falcons defense has been in the middle of the pack this season, so it'll be interesting to see how they try to guard Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson still producing for Vikings

Teams have found out the way to stop Justin Jefferson from getting in the endzone is to double him, and it's been working for the past six games. Despite the double teams, his teammates have given him props for the way he's handled it.

“Usually, we can tell pretty early on what kind of program they want to give Justin,” Sam Darnold said via Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated. “For him to be able to say, ‘OK, this is what they're doing this game, and these are the plays that we have that can attack that.' I think the patience we've shown to be able to handle those kind of things has been pretty good this year.”

Jefferson is still one of the best wide receivers in the league, and even if he gets one chance to go into the endzone, he'll take it. The question is, will it be against the Falcons?