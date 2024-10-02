The Minnesota Vikings are inching closer to a significant offensive boost as star tight end T.J. Hockenson prepares for a potential return to action. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that Hockenson will travel with the team for their Week 5 trip to London and take part in Friday’s practice. This session will kick off a crucial 21-day evaluation window for the Vikings to assess his progress in rehabilitation and determine his readiness to rejoin the active roster.

Hockenson has been sidelined on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after suffering a torn ACL during a Christmas Eve game against the Detroit Lions last season. His upcoming participation in practice is a critical step in his recovery process, though the team has not yet provided a specific timeline for his return to game action. The Vikings now have three weeks to monitor his performance and decide whether to activate him. If not activated within that period, Hockenson will remain on the PUP list, ending his season.

T.J. Hockenson set to return to Vikings practice

Since being acquired in a midseason trade from the Detroit Lions in 2022, T.J. Hockenson has emerged as a cornerstone of Minnesota’s offense. In just 25 games with the Vikings, the tight end has hauled in 155 receptions for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns, cementing his role as a dependable option for quarterback Kirk Cousins. His presence as both a pass-catcher and blocker has been instrumental in balancing the Vikings’ offensive attack.

While Hockenson's exact return to game action remains uncertain, the tight end could miss the next few games, including Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets in London. The team might also opt for caution, potentially holding him out through Week 7 against the Lions or Week 8 against the Rams, depending on his progress. The Vikings must make their final decision regarding his activation by October 25.

For the undefeated Vikings (4-0), T.J. Hockenson’s return would provide a significant upgrade to an already potent offense. With the team riding a strong start to the season, his recovery and eventual return would add another dimension to Minnesota's passing game, giving Cousins a proven weapon as they push to extend their winning streak.