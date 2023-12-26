This is another tough injury blow for the Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings just have not been able to catch any breaks this season. Yet, somehow, they are 7-8 and still hanging on for a chance to earn a playoff spot. On Christmas Eve, they lost to the Detroit Lions, and the brutal injury luck took another ugly turn for the Vikings. Jordan Addison went down and could miss the Week 17 game, and tight end T.J. Hockenson also left the game early and is now out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, per Ari Meirov.

This is a tough blow for the Vikings, and Hockenson was having a Pro Bowl campaign with 95 catches for 960 yards and five scores in his first full season with the team after being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions last year.

The Vikings' long injury list continues

It has been a rough year for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles and played just eight games this year. Justin Jefferson was on Injured Reserve before returning in December, and Alexander Mattison has also been banged up with injuries. Now, Addison is dealing with some issues and Hockenson is out for the season.

Yet, despite all of that, the Vikings are still alive in hopes of landing an NFC playoff spot. With a 7-8 record, they are one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the 6th and 7th seeds, and the Vikings finish the year with NFC North battles against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately, not having Hockenson is a massive loss for Nick Mullens (who took over for Josh Dobbs after some struggles), so things got even more difficult as they try to snag a playoff spot.