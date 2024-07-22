Minnesota Vikings star tight end TJ Hockenson suffered an ACL tear late in the 2023 NFL season. Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared an important update on the Vikings tight end Monday.

“#Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson will begin camp on the PUP list but is considered ‘well ahead' in his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in late December, per HC Kevin O'Connell,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Hockenson will begin training camp on the PUP list is not ideal. However, he is reportedly ahead of schedule which is a pivotal update. Recovering from ACL injuries is difficult, but Hockenson is seemingly on track to return sooner rather than later.

The Vikings went just 7-10 in 2023. Injuries played a role in their frustrations. Minnesota is entering a new chapter in 2024 after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins. Still, Hockenson is in the picture and he is one of the better tight ends in the NFL.

Vikings' TJ Hockenson is a star

Hockenson made the Pro Bowl team in 2020 and 2022. He was also traded from the Detroit Lions to the Vikings during the '22 campaign.

2023 was his first full season in Minnesota. Hockenson appeared in 15 games and recorded 960 yards and five touchdowns. He added 95 receptions.

Hockenson's 95 catches were the most of his career. The Vikings were clearly willing to utilize the tight end position at a high rate. Although Minnesota is making some changes for the 2024 season, Hockenson will be used at a consistent rate once he returns from his injury.

It is not clear how well the Vikings will perform in 2024. They could surprise some people around the NFL world and make a playoff run, but there is also a chance that they will struggle. Nothing is guaranteed for this Vikings roster.

Having players like Hockenson healthy will be of the utmost importance.