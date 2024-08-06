The Minnesota Vikings have a new quarterback situation entering the 2024 campaign. Kirk Cousins departed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, so the team opted to sign Sam Darnold and use the tenth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on JJ McCarthy. While Minnesota is incredibly high on McCarthy's potential, he may not end up being their Week 1 starter this upcoming season.

With Darnold on board, the Vikings don't necessarily have to rush McCarthy into the action, and they have generally made it clear they will play it safe with their talented young quarterback. As a result, with the team's first unofficial depth chart being released, most folks weren't all that surprised to see McCarthy get listed as Darnold's backup for the time being.

Vikings playing it safe with JJ McCarthy

Naturally, when a team uses one of the first picks in the draft on a quarterback, there's going to be pressure on them to immediately take the field and prove their worth. The Vikings made it clear early on, though, that with Darnold on board, there wasn't going to be any rush to get McCarthy under center, allowing him time to develop behind the scenes before he gets thrown into the fire.

While the battle between these two at training camp has been pretty tight, it seems like it's going to take a lot for McCarthy to pass Darnold on the depth chart ahead of Week 1. That train of thought is supported by this unofficial depth chart, as McCarthy is sitting behind Darnold despite his strong body of work so far.

Regardless of who finds themselves under center for the Vikings, they will have the weapons they need at their disposal to succeed. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson are a superb trio in the passing game, and Aaron Jones is looking to make a big splash in his first season with the team after he signed with the team in free agency.

For the time being, though, it doesn't look like McCarthy is going to get the starting job right away. If Darnold struggles or gets injured, then the Vikings will likely throw him into the action. But until that happens, it looks like it's Darnold's job to lose, which means McCarthy will be putting in the work behind the scenes in order to ensure that once he does take the field, he will be able to properly lead the team's offense.