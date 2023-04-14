The Minnesota Vikings own the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are many ways this can go, of course, but they could use more depth on defense. Here we’ll look at the reasons why Trenton Simpson would be a perfect fit for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vikings currently have just five selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. That’s certainly not a lot. Still, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is looking to use these picks to bolster their defense. The team is in need of cornerbacks, with only two rookies from the 2022 draft confirmed to return in 2023. The Vikings could also benefit from additional youth at linebacker. They do not have many potential impact players in that position beyond their 2022 third-round pick, Brian Asamoah. Additionally, the team may need to fortify their pass-rush group, too.

The Vikings may look to draft one of the premier cornerbacks in this year’s draft, such as Deonte Banks, Kelee Ringo, or Emmanuel Forbes. The cornerback group is strong enough that Minnesota may even consider trading down and acquiring additional picks. Ringo is considered the most intriguing athlete of the three, but he struggles with anticipation. Ultimately, the Vikings will need to carefully consider their options and use their picks wisely to improve their defense.

Although this year’s draft class may not have many top-notch linebackers, Drew Sanders and Trenton Simpson are high-end options. Simpson started 25 games over the last two seasons at Clemson. He looks like the Vikings’ most realistic option with their No. 25 pick. He was part of a celebrated 2020 recruiting class at Clemson and made significant contributions as a true freshman. Simpson has earned several accolades during his college career. These include being named a Butkus semifinalist and earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

Let’s look at the reasons why Trenton Simpson would be perfect for the Vikings.

1. Simpson is explosive

Trenton Simpson is a dynamic player who can lead the defense and have a significant impact on the game from any position. With Eric Kendricks not performing at his best since the end of the previous season, the Vikings are concerned about the middle of the field. Simpson is an exceptionally athletic player who can stretch the field, make stops in the backfield, and cover running backs. All these qualities make him a nightmare for the opposing team’s run game.

Simpson is also a skilled blitzer. This could be valuable for the Vikings, who have struggled with generating pressure this season. He also has impressive statistics from his three seasons at Clemson. He tallied 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Simpson’s only significant weakness at the moment is his coverage ability. However, he has shown steady improvement during his time with the Tigers.

If the Vikings were to draft Simpson, alongside Brian Asamoah, they would have a high-speed and athletic duo in the middle of their defense. This would undoubtedly excite Vikings fans.

2. Simpson is versatile as heck

When trying to watch Trenton Simpson, it may take some effort to locate him on the field. This is because he can line up anywhere, be it the box, slot, edge, or even at deep safety. However, his versatility alone is not what makes him valuable; it is his ability to dominate on all fronts.

Simpson excels as a pass rusher with his fluid movements and natural instincts. He can beat blockers with an explosive first step and turn corners to reach the quarterback. While he can sometimes win one-on-one matchups on the edge, he is best used on stunts and blitzes to catch blockers off-guard. Additionally, Simpson has an excellent plan of attack and technique. This is not typical of off-ball linebackers who rush the passer. He keeps his eyes on the QB to get his hands up into passing lanes and track down blockers on the move.

In run defense, Simpson uses his quick hips and lateral movement skills to pop on contact and disengage with ease. He is adept at locating the ball carrier by moving around bodies in the box. His lateral movement skills also allow him to bounce between gaps swiftly. Furthermore, Simpson can contain against tight ends and offensive tackles by keeping his feet active and eyes on the ball.

He’s the linebacker version of a veritable Swiss Army knife.

3. Simpson has great size and physique

Trenton Simpson possesses a well-built physique that emphasizes his athleticism. This is evident in his quick change of direction and impressive acceleration, even though he has a bigger body size. He demonstrated his speed with an impressive 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This is comparable to that of a cornerback’s. Simpson is quick to get to the edge, and he can cover running backs downfield effortlessly. He is also fearless and has no regard for his or his opponents’ safety. Simpson’s tackling style resembles that of a bumper car, as he generates a powerful burst to take down ball carriers to the ground. He has high energy and a healthy appetite for what we can call productive destruction.