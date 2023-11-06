Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs stepped in after only a few days with the team and led his squad to victory.

Minnesota Vikings QB showed off an incredible amount of improvising and intelligence leading the Vikings to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, so much so that he apparently caught the attention of NASA.

Congratulations @josh_dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the "Passtronaut." If the suit fits, wear it.🚀 pic.twitter.com/Pah3MuQsWs — NASA's Glenn Research Center (@NASAglenn) November 6, 2023

Dobbs saves the day with clutch win for Vikings

Dobbs, who had only been acquired by the Vikings a few days earlier at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, was thrust into action after Week 9 starter Jaren Hall suffered a concussion early in the game. Although Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted to give Dobbs a week to get acclimated before throwing him into the fire, that plan went out the window early on in Atlanta.

The Vikings rallied behind their new quarterback, however, as Dobbs led an incredible comeback win despite not knowing all the plays and terminology. With O'Connell translating on the fly, Dobbs overcame all odds and threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the win, including the game-winning touchdown pass with just 22 seconds remaining to Brandon Powell.

Dobbs apparently has some interest in NASA and space, as he's visited the space center before and even got decked out in full astronaut gear. We don't know if the nickname “The Passtronaut” is going to catch on any time soon, but getting recognized by some of the world's smartest scientists after an unreal performance is pretty impressive any way you slice it.

Josh Dobbs has been on a wild NFL journey this season, but he should receive a very warm welcome in his first game in front of Minnesota's fans in Week 10, as the Vikings will take on the Saints at home.