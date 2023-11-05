Josh Dobbs did the unthinkable and led the Vikings to a wild game-winning drive after being traded and filling in for an injured Jaren Hall.

After losing Kirk Cousins in Week 8, all hope was lost for the Minnesota Vikings. They were starting to turn things around and looked like a true playoff contender. Many lost hope in this team once he fell to injury, however, veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs may have brought hope back to Minnesota.

The front office traded for Dobbs to be a backup behind Jaren Hall. But the Vikings' rookie left early after taking a massive hit. So, Dobbs had to step in and play with limited knowledge of the playbook.

It's not an ideal situation at all, but Josh Dobbs proved to be the difference-maker for the Vikings on Sunday. He led the charge in what turned out to be a game-winning drive, giving Minnesota a 5-4 record and keeping them in the playoff hunt.

He used his legs and his arms to get the job done. It all started thanks to an amazing sideline catch from rookie receiver Jordan Addison.

OH MY JORDAN ADDISON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FlrT9IlcL8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

After that, Josh Dobbs was able to avoid a sack and make a big play with his legs. He got the Vikings into the red zone with a huge gain.

However much Josh Dobbs is making this season, it's not enough.pic.twitter.com/8S2jJHLpBr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

Dobbs then turned around and delivered a strike to Brandon Powell to win the game. It was an impressive drive, to say the least.

However much Josh Dobbs is making this season, it's not enough.pic.twitter.com/8S2jJHLpBr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

Ari Meirov might have made a great point. Josh Dobbs has stepped in and played well on short notice for three separate teams. He did so in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans. Then he did it again this season for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

I mean, just look at how excited the locker room is for Dobbs!

Inside the #Vikings locker room with Josh Dobbs after today's wild win. Imagine seeing this visual last week…pic.twitter.com/4ptnsQdW5b https://t.co/YEzHHBZMh1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2023

With that said, Dobbs is making a case as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. Shoutout Josh Dobbs for an amazing game and congrats to the Vikings for keeping their playoff hopes alive.