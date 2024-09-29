Vikings QB Sam Darnold may be the most surprising story of the 2024 NFL season. The veteran QB is filling in as the starter in Minnesota after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a preseason injury that required season-ending surgery. Darnold is thriving in Minnesota and looks like the QB the Jets wanted when they drafted him in the first round.

Darnold's magical season has continued into Week 4. The Vikings have dominated the Packers in the first half, with a halftime score of 28-7.

During the first half, Darnold was electric. He threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns and drove the Vikings on four touchdown drives. This put the Vikings seriously in control of this game.

Thus far through the season, Darnold has thrown for 793 yards for 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Darnold has now thrown for more touchdowns in three and a half games in 2024 than he had in any season since 2019, per Ian Hartitz.

This is becoming a career season for Darnold and a complete surprise for a Viking squad that felt like the forgotten NFC North team before the season started.

Vikings dominate in nightmare first half for the Packers in Week 4

The Packers had about the worst first half they could imagine on Sunday against the Vikings.

Minnesota dominated on both sides of the ball for the entire first half.

Meanwhile, Packers QB Jordan Love looks clearly hobbled despite returning from a scary-looking MCL sprain in Week 1. Love's mobility was a problem during the first half, and it resulted in several miscues. Love threw two interceptions during the first half and failed to pick up a crucial fourth and 10 towards the end of the second quarter.

The Packers also suffered a key injury to wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson suffered a rough hit on a play where Jordan Love threw an interception. Watson's body contorted awkwardly and resulted in an ankle injury. He is officially questionable to return.

The only mistake that the Vikings made was muffing a punt in the closing seconds of the first half. This allowed the Packers to score on a Jordan Love pass to Jayden Reed with 0:15 left in the second quarter.

This was a highly-anticipated game for Packers fans, so it must be difficult for the home crowd to had such a rough performance in the first half.

Minnesota needs to keep their feet on the gas in the second half to secure their fourth straight win.