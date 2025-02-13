The tide may be turning for Villanova basketball's Kyle Neptune, after leading the Wildcats to a 73-71 victory over St. John's on Wednesday.

Neptune received a warm sentiment from fans after the third-year head coach earned the win against the No. 9 team in the country, keeping the program's pursuit of a NCAA Tournament bid very much alive at 15-10.

Tyler Perkins drilled a go-ahead shot with eight minutes left on the clock, and the Wildcats played outstanding defense on the other end to hold off the Red Storm. The sophomore guard provided crucial minutes off the bench, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep.

Villanova basketball ends St. John's win streak

As much as Neptune and Villanova needed Wednesday's win, they also had extra incentive against the Red Storm, who were rolling on a 10-game win streak under head coach Rick Pitino. The win, which keeps St. John's at bay in the Big East ahead of a huge matchup with Creighton on Saturday, gives the Wildcats another confidence-booster before they take face two tough road games against Providence and UConn.

The Wildcats have been on the right path thanks to Neptune's leadership in such a competitive conference, and they are beginning to lock in before March. Villanova has won three-straight.

“We just got to keep getting better,” Neptune said in January, per CJ Moore of The Athletic. “We got to focus on our next thing. There’s no anointing or anything like that. We’re barely even halfway through the season. We have to continue to get better, continue to push our guys. Our guys got to hold themselves and each other accountable in trying to get better as a unit each day and see where we are at the end. Just to start thinking about anything else other than that is not what we want to do.”

Villanova and St. John's have no remaining regular-season matchups, but could potentially clash again during the Big East tournament.