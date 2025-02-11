ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

St. John's looks to remain atop the Big East as they face Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Villanova prediction and pick.

St. John's comes into the game at 21-3 on the year and 12-1 in conference play. After starting the year 4-0, they would lose two of their next three games. They would then win six straight before falling to Creighton by one point. Since then, St. John's has won ten straight. In their last game, St. John's beat UConn. It was a tight game early on, with St. John's having a two-point lead at the end of the first half. UConn would take a second-half lead, but St. John's would find the game strong, winning the game 68-62.

Meanwhile, Villanova is 14-10 on the year and 7-6 in conference play. That places them in fifth in the Big East. It was a tough start to the year, going 3-4 to open the season. They would then win eight of their next nine games, capping it off with a Villanova win over UConn. Since then, they have won just three of their last eight games. In their last game, Villanova faced Xavier. The game was tight throughout, with the two teams being tied at the end of the first half and a one-point game with under nine minutes left. Still, Villanova would control the end of the game, winning 80-68.

Here are the St. John's-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Villanova Odds

St. John's: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -250

Villanova: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's vs. Villanova

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's is 16th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 83rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. St. John's has been solid on defense this year. They are 26th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting ninth in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great in the second halves of games this year, sitting 17th in the nation in opponent second-half points. The defense also forces a bunch of turnovers, sitting sixth in the nation in opponent turnovers per game.

St. John's is led by RJ Luis Jr. Luis comes in with 17.6 points per game while also adding 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game the year. Meanwhile, Kadary Richmond leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with five assists and two steals per game while adding 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a block. Finally, Deivon Smith is scoring 9.5 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor leads the way. He leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per game while also adding 14.2 points, one assist, and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is 51st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 129th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Villanova has been solid on offense this year. They are 114th in the nation in points per game while sitting 26th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are fourth in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Eric Dixon leads the way for Villanova. He is scoring 23.8 points per game this year while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Meanwhile, Wooga Poplar leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 6.4 rebounds per game while adding 14.4 points per game, while also having 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Jhamir Brickus leads the team in assists per game this year, having 5.5 assists per game. He is also scoring 9.9 points per game with two assists. Finally, Jordan Longino is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Final St. John's-Villanova Prediction & Pick

While St. John's has been solid on defense this year, they do have one weak spot. St. John's is 158th in the nation against the three and is facing one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation. Further, the Villanova defense has been solid. They are 58th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 149th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, St. John's, while sitting 58th in the nation in points per game, is 261st in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Finally, this should be an even match-up on the glass. Villanova is 59th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while St. John's is 94th. St. John's is 20th in offensive rebounding percentage, while Villanova is 91st. Expect a close one and take the points with Villanova.

Final St. John's-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova +2.5 (-105)