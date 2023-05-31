Richmond basketball transfer forward Tyler Burton announced that he will be joining the Villanova basketball program for his final year of college eligibility, a big get for head coach Kyle Neptune in the transfer portal. Burton explained why he is joining the Villanova Wildcats, via Adam Zagoria of ZAGSBLOG.

“Villanova’s culture and history of success with players at my position felt like the right fit and right choice,” Burton said, via Zagoria. “I look forward to getting there and getting to work.”

It did not go well for Kyle Neptune in year one with the Villanova basketball program, as the Wildcats went 17-17 overall and lost in the first round of the NIT to Liberty. However, the injuries to Justin Moore and Cam Whitmore played a big part of why the team struggled. Now, Neptune has added four big transfers to a roster that returns Justin Moore, Mark Armstrong and Eric Dixon.

Tyler Burton averaged 19 points per game in his senior year at the Richmond basketball program, and is a two-time All-A-10 player, according to Sports Reference. He joins TJ Bamba from Washington State, Hakim Hart from Maryland and Lance Ware from Kentucky as transfers who are joining the program this offseason.

It is a big year coming up for Neptune, who hopes to have Villanova back contending at the top of the Big East after Jay Wright’s retirement. The injuries last season hurt the team’s chances, but the roster heading into next year should contend with teams like UConn, Marquette and Creighton at the cop of the Big East conference. At the very least, college basketball fans should expect to see Villanova back in the NCAA Tournament.