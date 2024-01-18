Lucy Olsen's 37 points propel Villanova to a win over Marquette and Olsen to a higher spot in the record books.

The unranked Villanova women's basketball team triumphed over the No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles in Wednesday night's clash. The Wildcats' 66-63 victory was a testament to the team's grit, improving the Wildcat's record to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Big East play. Meanwhile Marquette dropped to 15-3 for the season and 4-3 in the league.

The game began with Marquette taking an early lead, but Villanova quickly closed the gap, led by Senior Belle Runyan's efforts. The first half was a close contest, with Marquette maintaining a slight edge at halftime, leading 35-34.

The second half saw both teams battling it out. Marquette seemed to take control with a 63-56 lead late in the game, but Villanova's relentless pursuit, spearheaded by junior Lucy Olsen, turned the tide. Olsen's critical plays in the closing minutes, including a driving lay-up and key free throws, pushed Villanova ahead for the first time in the game.

Olsen's performance was nothing short of sensational, as she racked up a game-high 37 points. Her impressive stats included a 12-of-19 shooting from the field and an 11-of-13 success rate from the foul line. Other notable contributors included Runyan with 11 points and Christina Dalce, who posted a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats' victory marked their fifth consecutive win over Marquette and improved their home record to 7-1 this season. Olsen's remarkable performance also elevated her to 21st place on Villanova's all-time scoring list with 1,091 points, per Villanova.com.

Marquette's offense was led by Mackenzie Hare, who scored 21 points. Liza Karlen and Jordan King also made significant contributions, but it wasn't enough to fend off Villanova's late-game surge.

Looking ahead, Villanova will host No. 21 Creighton on Sunday.