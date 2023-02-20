There was a lot of excitement surrounding the NBA All-Star Game and the highly-appreciated roster draft prior to the main event. The league decided to bring in Hollywood A-lister Vin Diesel aka Dom Toretto of the Fast & Furious franchise to add more fire to the hype surrounding the All-Star Game. Unfortunately, Diesel’s speech did not exactly deliver as expected.

The 55-year-old actor (shocking, I know) was in attendance to promote the latest film in the acclaimed and highly-profitable Fast franchise, Fast X, which as you may have determined, is the 10th movie in this series. In this respect, you just knew that Diesel had to talk about family:

"These players have made sacrifices, game after game, play after play, so families like mine could be inspired." Vin Diesel opening up the 2023 NBA All-Star Game ✨pic.twitter.com/V6ajom6mXc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

That wasn’t exactly a rousing speech from Mr. Diesel. The mean streets of Twitter went all-in on the Fast & Furious superstar and they showed absolutely no mercy:

Everyone watching Vin Diesel do the Intro for the #NBAAllStar Game: pic.twitter.com/ValQt9Rtf0 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) February 20, 2023

There’s much more where that came from, but you get the gist. It’s safe to say that NBA Twitter did not enjoy that intro from Vin Diesel — and they weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known either.

Thankfully, the LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo-led All-Star Game draft was not short of entertaining moments. They quickly saved the show with their new and exciting format that featured the All-Stars being selected live and on stage right before the game.

The match itself should be even more entertaining than the draft, so we should all be in for a treat. Let’s just hope they don’t decide to bring Vin back for the halftime show or something.