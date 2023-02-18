The NBA’s annual All-Star weekend is finally here. After all the side events on Friday and Saturday, the All-Star Game itself takes center stage on Sunday. Before the game itself, though, team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo have to select their team in the NBA All-Star Draft.

Since 2018, the NBA All-Star Game has operated under a draft format. While players are still divided by conference in voting, but not in the game itself. Instead, there is a player pool that the two designated captains can select from. As the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, LeBron and Giannis have earned the right to be captains for the 2023 All-Star Game.

Without further ado, here is the rundown on the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft.

Date, time and how to watch

Previously, the NBA held the All-Star Draft a few days before the game itself. This year, however, the draft will instead take place immediately before the game. The game itself takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19, and the draft will take place just before. Both the draft and the game will air live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on TNT.

Format

Another change this year has to do with the order in which captains select their teams. Previously, captains selected starters first and reserves second, but the opposite is true this year, according to TNT’s Ernie Johnson. Presumably, the reason for this change is to avoid one player feeling slighted by being the last pick in the draft.

Aside from that, the format remains largely unchanged. LeBron and Giannis will take turns selected from the 22-player pool, including eight starters and 14 reserves. As the top overall vote-getter, LeBron will get the first pick of the NBA All-Star draft.

Player pool

Below is a list of all the players available for the captains to draft, divided by conference and starters/reserves. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula will coach Team Giannis and Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron, as the teams had the best records in their respective conferences two weeks before the All-Star Game (and still do).

Eastern Conference Starters

Giannis Antetokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks (CAPTAIN)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replacing Phoenix’s Kevin Durant as a starter due to injury)

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (Irving was on the Brooklyn Nets when the starters were announced, but has since been traded to a Western Conference Team. However, he is still among the Eastern Conference All-Stars)

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Eastern Conference Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (injury replacement for Durant)

Western Conference Starters

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (CAPTAIN)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replacing New Orleans’ Zion Williamson as a starter due to injury)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replacing Golden State’s Stephen Curry as a starter due to injury)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Western Conference Reserves

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (injury replacement for Williamson)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (injury replacement for Curry)

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Moving the NBA All-Star Draft to just before the game itself should only increase the excitement surrounding the event. Be sure to tune in on Sunday night.