Virginia State cornerback Willie Drew put all the scouts on notice at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis with his impressive athleticism. One of two HBCU players invited to the Combine, Drew showed out in the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split.
In the dash, Drew ran a 4.46, which tied for 13th among the 29 cornerbacks present. He improved in the next drill, tying for third in the 10-yard split by completing it in 1.49 seconds.
The 2023 CIAA @CIAAForLife DPOY, Virginia State @VSUsports CB Willie Drew @_kingdrew11 officially runs a 4.46 at the NFL Combine.
His 10 yard split was 1.49, which tied for 3rd out of the whole group‼️(29)
DRAFT HBCU PLAYERS🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LkBJKYzgD2
— BurdsEyeView (@baseballdriven_) March 2, 2024
NFL Combine athletes are given a composite score based on their physical attributes (height, weight, wingspan, etc.) and their performance in the drills. Because Drew did not compete in all the events, he did not receive a final score.
However, he scored better in the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split than other projected first-round corners Quinyon Mitchell, Nate Wiggins, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Not only did Willie Drew display his elite athleticism, but he's also got the tape and stats to back him up. Drew led the Virginia State defense as the top defensive back in the CIAA, and eventually won the 2023 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The James Madison transfer racked up 34 total tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Across his entire career at Virginia State, Drew recorded 99 total tackles, 39 pass breakups, 11 interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.