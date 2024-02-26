North Carolina Central's head football coach Trei Oliver had some choice words after his former quarterback Davius Richard suffered an injury in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Richard, the starting quarterback for Team Gaither, led the offense to a touchdown on their opening drive.
He showcased all his talents in front of NFL scouts, both through the air and on the ground. Unfortunately, Richard dislocated his ankle on a touchdown run, an injury that may take four to six months to recover from.
Richard's head coach Oliver had a heated response for Team Gaither's head coaches Allen Parker of Virginia Union and Larry Scott from Howard.
“I promise he would not have played if I knew that those dumbass coaches were going to run him,” Oliver said in a post on ‘X.' “He should never have left the pocket, you want to run hand it off [to] those all-American backs. Make it make sense.”
The injury will certainly set Richard back in his potential NFL career. He was one of the highest touted HBCU recruits in this draft class, and likely would have competed for a roster spot this offseason. Richard had an outstanding career at North Carolina Central, leading them to a MEAC and Celebration Bowl championship in 2022.
The dual-threat quarterback finished with 8,991 passing yards, 73 passing touchdown, 2,026 rushing yards, and 44 rushing touchdowns. The two-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year had his best season in 2023, throwing 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions.