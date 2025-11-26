The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, and they're looking to keep that rolling for years to come. That's why they just made this latest move and signed Malcolm Roach to an extension, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Broncos and DT Malcolm Roach have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $29.25 million with $14M guaranteed, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Another core player locked up,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As far as the entire team, the Broncos have made efforts to keep their core together, as they've recently signed Will Lutz and Luke Wattenberg to extensions as well.

Article Continues Below

Roach was an undrafted free agent out of Texas and signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He spent his first four seasons with the team and then decided to sign with the Broncos in 2024. Through 23 games with the Broncos, Roach has totaled 64 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

He is definitely a part of a stacked defensive line that has John Franklin-Meyers, D.J. Jones, and Zach Allen, and that's why they've been so dominant for the past two seasons. Health has played a key part in them being a strong unit, and if they can continue their strong play for the remainder of the year, it'll be interesting to see how far they can go.

It would not be a surprise to see the Broncos continue to lock up more of the key players on their team.