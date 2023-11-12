The Virginia Union University Panthers picked up a resounding win over Fayetteville State to win the 2023 CIAA Championship.

Virginia Union beat defending champions Fayetteville State University to win the 2023 CIAA Championship, their first in 22 years. The game was a pretty one-sided affair as the Panthers capitalized on their offensive opportunities while the Broncos had a wildly ineffective offensive attack.

Fayetteville State finished the game with only 130 offensive yards (94 passing, 36 rushing). Their lone touchdown score came off of a 91-yard kickoff return by Barry Elliott. The Broncos didn't have a lot of time in possession of the ball on offense, as Virginia Union held the ball off 39:28 as compared to their 20:32. Fayetteville State only made it into the red zone for one score which was a successful field goal by Jacob Meneses.

Meanwhile, Virginia Union star runningback Jada Byers was on fire. He finished the game with 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 40 attempts. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Panthers after working in tandem with quarterback Christian Reid get the team into the red zone. Byers punched the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown. Later on in the third quarter, Byers ripped off a 16-yard touchdown run and further secured CIAA Championship.

Virginia Union finishes the season 10-1 and seven straight victories dating back to their 47-7 blowout over Saint Augustine's University. The Panthers are likely to clinch a second consecutive birth in the Division II playoffs, hoping to avenge their 32-6 loss to Wingate University in the opening round.

The NCAA Division II Playoffs selection show will be broadcast on NCAA.com at 6 PM EST. The first round of the playoffs will kick off next Saturday.